Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after acquiring an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,259,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 269,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

PPC opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

