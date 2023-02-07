Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

