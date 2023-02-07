Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after buying an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,344,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $213.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

