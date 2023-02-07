Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Camping World by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 66.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

