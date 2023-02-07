Barclays PLC Decreases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,690 shares of company stock worth $1,875,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

