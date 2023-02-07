Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 119,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain Profile

NYSE OMF opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.