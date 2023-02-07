Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UniFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.92. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

