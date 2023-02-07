Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 579,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

