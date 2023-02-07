Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 1,187.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

