Barclays PLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

