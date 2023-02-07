Barclays PLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,055 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 41,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 456,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 175,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 155,214 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $465,394. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

