Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

