Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 154,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMR opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

