Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 4,691.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.