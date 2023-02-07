Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 57.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,817,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %

Freshpet Company Profile

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

