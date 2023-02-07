Barclays PLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,041 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,959.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on JELD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.