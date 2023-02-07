Barclays PLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

STSA stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.