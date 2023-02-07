Barclays PLC Increases Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $826.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock.

About W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

