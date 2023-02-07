Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

