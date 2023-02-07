Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $174.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.