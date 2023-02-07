Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

