Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 260,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 171,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 112,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.