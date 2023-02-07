Barclays PLC Purchases 118,161 Shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) by 2,110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,161 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 46.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,270,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WQGA stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition ( NYSE:WQGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

