Barclays PLC Purchases 222,612 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 1,236.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MINISO Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 689,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

MNSO opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

