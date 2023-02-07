Barclays PLC Purchases 6,040 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.6 %

CENTA stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.