Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREY stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.71.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FREY. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

