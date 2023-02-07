Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 205,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

