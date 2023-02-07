Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 3,706.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,632,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,923,981.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,733. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $467.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

