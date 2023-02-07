Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 1,914.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 133.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,136.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,416 shares of company stock valued at $314,152. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

