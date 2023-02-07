Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,664.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NRIM opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.