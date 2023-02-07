Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.3 %

About Revolve Group

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.