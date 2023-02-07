Barclays PLC Sells 10,749 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 895,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

