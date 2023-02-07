Barclays PLC Sells 13,878 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Encore Capital Group

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.