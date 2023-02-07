Barclays PLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

