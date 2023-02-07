Barclays PLC Sells 38,581 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

