Barclays PLC Sells 419,735 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 419,735 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

