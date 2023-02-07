Barclays PLC Sells 6,101 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

