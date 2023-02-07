Barclays PLC Sells 64,038 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $97,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NYSE SAH opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

