Barclays PLC Sells 9,372 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

