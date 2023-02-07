Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

