Barclays PLC Trims Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

