Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.