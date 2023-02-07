Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 619,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

