BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $672,050.40 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.