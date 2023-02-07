BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,398 shares of company stock worth $3,892,416 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

