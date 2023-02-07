BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.44 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,416 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.