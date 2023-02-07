Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

