Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cactus were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Cactus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cactus by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Cactus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.