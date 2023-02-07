Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

