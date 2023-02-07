Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $269.65 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries Profile

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

